4 hurt as truck rams into car

Mohali, July 6
Four persons were injured when a truck rammed into a car near the Landran light point and dragged it into a nearby shop on July 4.
Victims Varun Mehra, Jai Gobind, Kapil and Pankaj of Fatehgarh Sahib were returning home from Chandigarh when the mishap took place. Jai Gobind was admitted to the PGI with serious injuries while the other three are getting treatment at GMCH. The truck driver fled the spot.
