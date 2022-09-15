4 hurt as two trucks collide

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, September 14

Four persons, including a couple, were injured when a truck, which was driven at a high speed, collided head-on with a mini-truck on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway, near here, around 10 pm.

A man and his wife, who were travelling in the mini-truck, and the two truck drivers were injured in the accident. The couple was rushed to the GMCH-32. The driver of the speeding truck fled the spot, leaving behind the vehicle. The police said the speeding truck hit the divider and collided with the mini-truck on the other side of the road.

The police reached the spot and started investigation. The traffic had remained disrupted at the spot for an hour.