4 in Chandigarh police net for snatchings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 11

The UT police have arrested four suspects for their alleged involvement in two cases of snatching of mobile phones.

The police arrested two suspects for snatching a mobile phone from a 16-year-old boy. The complainant, a resident of New Indira Colony, Mani Majra, alleged he along with his father was going to the market when two motorcycle-borne suspects snatched his mobile phone.

The police were informed about the incident, following which a case was registered at the Mani Majra police station. During investigation, suspects Amandeep Singh and Umesh Kumar, both residents of Mauli Complex, were arrested.

Further, a team of Operations Cell arrested suspects Rishikesh (20) and Deepak (19), both residents of small flats, Dhanas, for allegedly snatching a mobile phone.

The two were involved in a snatching case registered at the Sarangpur police station on January 6, said the police. The snatched mobile phone had been recovered from them.