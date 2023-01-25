4 judokas selected for Asian Games trials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 24

Four local judokas have been selected for the camp and selection trials for the coming Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou (China).

The selection has been done on the basis of individual performance in the national championship in the past year. Kamini Yadav (-44kg silver medal winner of Junior National), Mehak Singh (-52kg silver medal winner of Junior National), Sunil (+100kg silver medal winner of National Games) and Himanshu (-55kg silver medal winner of junior national) have been called for the camp. All the selected players were felicitated at the Sector 42 Sports Compelex by NS Thakur, general secretary, Amateur Judo Association of Chandigarh; Dr Sunil Rayat, Joint Director Sports, UT; and Dharminder Mehta, District Sports Officer. All the judokas are trained by Coach Vivek Thakur at the Sector 34 Sports Complex.