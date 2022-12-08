4 minors missing from Mohali

Mohali, December 7
Four minors, aged 9, 9, 10 and 14 years, have been missing from Kakrali village here since Tuesday.
Three of the four children are students of Class IV at the government school, Kakrali. The fourth had dropped out. The three students left after school hours at 3 pm and were seen in the CCTV footage going towards Sanauli village and returning to Mubarikpur. Police said a search had been launched. ASP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said one of the children took the others along.
A case has been registered.
