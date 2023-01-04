4 more held for attacking youth

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 3

The police today claimed to have arrested four more persons, including two women, for brutally attacking a youth of Gandhi Colony in the MDC area here.

Those arrested have been identified as Dharminder Kumar, Rajkumar, Saraswati and Gita, all residents of Gandhi Colony in Panchkula.

A police spokesman said Surinder Kumar, a resident of Gandhi Colony, in his complaint to the police, stated that the suspects brutally attacked his brother on October 1. He suffered serious head injuries in the incident. The suspects also threatened to eliminate his brother.

A case was registered against the suspects. The police said eight persons had been arrested in the case so far.

