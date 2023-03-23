4 more traffic light points for Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 22

Traffic lights will be installed at four places — Gopal Sweets point on the Chandigarh-Kharar highway, Kharar bus stand, Sahauran turn and Jagatpura — to regulate the movement of traffic. The district administration took the decision at a meeting of the Road Safety Committee held today.

Presiding over the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain also reviewed the progress of removal of 80 black spots on the main roads in the district.

Action taken by the district-level committee formed under the Safe School Vehicle Scheme by Ashika Jain was also reviewed at the meeting. “The inspection committee formed under this scheme has been instructed to visit schools and check buses,” she said.

The Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain has also asked for the construction of service lanes along with housing colonies around national highways in the district.