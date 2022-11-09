4 of family booked for assaulting woman cop in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, November 8

A couple and their two daughters have been booked for allegedly assaulting a woman Sub-Inspector of the UT police at the GMSH-16.

Lake police post incharge SI Sundari, investigating a kidnapping case registered at the Sarangpur police station, had taken the 16-year-old victim to a local court to get her statement recorded on November 5. The court later asked the police to hand over the victim to Children’s Home in Sector 15.

Before dropping off the victim, the police took her for a medical examination at the GMSH. After the check-up, as the police were leaving, her parents and two sisters, residents of Dhanas, tried to take her along forcibly.

The SI was allegedly assaulted by the suspects, following which additional police force had to be rushed in. The suspects were taken to the Sector 17 police station, where they again assaulted the SI. The victim, meanwhile, was handed over to the Children's Home authorities.

A case under Sections 332, 353 and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 17 police station on Monday night. The suspects are yet to be arrested in the case. — TNS

Attack at GMSH