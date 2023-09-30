4 peddlers land in police net; heroin, charas seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

Four drug peddlers were arrested in separate cases in the city yesterday and a total of 95.52 grams of heroin and 482 grams of charas was seized.

Staff of the Crime Branch nabbed two peddlers, Amandeep Singh and Arjun, at a checkpoint near the grain market in Maloya.

The District Crime Cell cops.

The police said the suspects, who were in a car, tried to flee the spot, following which they were apprehended. They found 14.09 grams of heroin on Amandeep (32), a resident of Burail, and 27.49 grams of the contraband on Arjun (32) of Mohali. Arjun had been involved in 11 cases, including eight of vehicle theft. Both have been booked under the NDPS Act at the Maloya police station.

The police said Amandeep was a taxi driver and had links with drug peddlers based in the border areas of Amritsar, from whom he procured the drugs.

Meanwhile, staff of the District Crime Cell (DCC) nabbed a drug peddler during patrolling in Sector 20.

The police said a vehicle, driven by Pushpinder, alias Pushi (35), a resident of Ferozepur, was signalled to stop on suspicion. They recovered 53.94 grams of heroin and Rs 20,300 in cash from the suspect. A case has been registered at the Sector 19 police station.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he had been involved in the drug trade for the past 10 years. He procured the drugs from Ferozepur and sold them in the tricity. He has opened a mobile phone store to cover up his drug-trafficking activities. He is already facing two NDPS cases registered in Punjab.

Munna Kumar (29), a native of Bihar, was nabbed by a team of the DCC near the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, with 482 grams of charas.