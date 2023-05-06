4 POs in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

Four proclaimed offenders (POs), including one who was on the run for the past 11 years, have been arrested by the Chandigarh police.

The PO and Summon Staff nabbed Surinder Singh of Ferozepur district. Two cases of theft and cheating were registered against him at the Sector 11 police station. The accused was declared a PO in both cases in February and July 2012.

The police arrested another accused, Shoaib, alias Shoheb Khan, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas. He was booked in a case of attempt to murder after he allegedly attacked a man with bricks in Sector 56 in November 2018. The police said the accused was declared a PO in January 2022.

The police arrested another PO, Triloki, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He was booked for creating nuisance in an inebriated condition at the Sector 36 market in December 2020. Later, he was declared a PO in October 2022.

The police also arrested Himanshu (28) of Dadu Majra Colony. He was booked for raping a minor girl in November 2020. The accused was declared a PO in July 2021.