Phase-7 resident targeted near YPS on December 23

4 snatch car in Mohali, 7th incident in 40 days

Four unidentified persons, including a woman, have been booked for snatching a car from a Phase-7 resident on the night of December 23. This is the seventh carjacking incident in Mohali district in the past 40 days.



Mohali, December 27

Four unidentified persons, including a woman, have been booked for snatching a car from a Phase-7 resident on the night of December 23. This is the seventh carjacking incident in Mohali district in the past 40 days.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm when the victim, Gaurav Sharma, 40, was returning home from Chandigarh after work.

The four suspects allegedly came in front of the victim’s car near the Nature Park, opposite YPS School, Sector 62, forcing him to stop. They surrounded the vehicle from both sides and forced him out. The victim was allegedly assaulted and pushed to one side of the road as the suspects sped away.

In a complaint to the police, the victim claimed due to dense fog, he could not see the direction the suspects took while escaping.

On the complainant’s statement, a case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered at the Phase-8 police station on December 26.

“Investigation is going on. The police are yet to ascertain some facts about the case,” said a police officer.

Since mid-November, there has been a spate of carjacking incidents in the district. The police had arrested three youths for alleged involvement in carjacking incidents on November 24, 25 and December 18 in the district. The suspects — Sukhpal Singh, alias Palu (23), Pritpal Singh (20), and Waryam Singh (24) — were residents of Fazilka. Earlier, four suspects were arrested hours after a jeweller was robbed and his car snatched near Sarsini, Dera Bassi, on November 16.

While the police claim to have made arrests, they have failed to put brakes on such incidents. The police had earlier pointed to the involvement of two gangs in carjacking incidents.

Woman among those booked

  • Around 10.30 pm on Dec 23, 4 suspects, including a woman, stop victim Gaurav Sharma’s car by blocking his way near Nature Park, Sector 62
  • The 40-year-old victim, who was returning from Chandigarh after work, is forced to step out of the car and allegedly attacked by the four suspects
  • They push him to one side of the road before speeding away; due to fog, the victim fails to see which way they fled; FIR lodged on Dec 26

Recent carjacking incidents in dist

Nov 16: Four held hours after snatching jeweller’s car near Sarsini, Dera Bassi

Nov 20: Four men snatch car in Kharar, dump driver in Nakodar

Nov 24: Four youths in luxury vehicle carry out carjacking in Sector 88

Nov 25: Man robbed of car in Phase 11 market

Dec 2: Four take away taxi in Dera Bassi, arrested within 24 hours

Dec 18: Four snatch car in Sec 70 at gunpoint in Industrial Area, Phase VIII-B

Dec 23: Four youths, including a woman, assault Phase-7 resident, flee with car

