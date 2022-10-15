4 students held for carrying toy pistol on varsity campus

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 14

The UT police went into a tizzy after they received a call of gunshots being fired on the Panjab University (PU) campus. The police rushed to the spot and found that four students carrying a toy pistol were using it to instil fear among students.

The Police Control Room received a call about a firing incident outside girl’s hostel number 7, following which Inspector Jasbir Singh, SHO of the Sector 11 police station, who was present on the campus, rushed to the spot.

The police arrested four students - Parth, Ayaan Narwal, Sumit and Manu - from near the girl’s hostel.

A toy pistol was recovered from their possession. The police also impounded two vehicles, including an SUV.

A case under Section 107 and 151 of the CrPC has been registered against the students at the Sector 11 police station.