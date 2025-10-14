4 thrashed over bill dispute at nightclub, cops list dos & don’ts for festive season

A day after four visitors were allegedly thrashed and held up at a nightclub in Oxford Street, Zirakpur, the police today organised a meeting with owners of various clubs, listing them a set of instructions to be followed during the festival season.

Advertisement

Four visitors were reportedly thrashed and held up Ranjit Singh and his four friends inside ‘Jaguars Cafe and Club’ in the wee hours of Sunday.

Advertisement

One of the victims alleged that the club management and bouncers misbehaved with him and thrashed them when he objected to “unreasonable” rates of liquor and food. Club staff and bouncers, including Praveen Sharma, Rinkle and seven-eight unidentified persons, reportedly forced him to pay the bill and thrashed his companions. Later, the police reached the spot, scanned the CCTV footage, and began investigation.

Advertisement

Cops said a case had been registered after the medico legal report was available.

Zirakpur ASP Ghazalpreet Kaur told the media, “On the statement of the victim, a case under sections of voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint has been registered at the Zirakpur police station.”

Advertisement

Kaur said the meeting of nightclub owners was called today with five main points. All club owners have been instructed to fulfil their licensing requirements and activities according to the rules and regulations.

The nightclub owners have been asked to get their security audit done. Their CCTV should be 100 per cent functional with at least 15 or 30 days DVR recording availability. The club owners will need to get the security vetting of their staff, including bouncers and others, so that no person with criminal record is in their staff. “On special days or events, the club owners will notify the police a day before the event so that adequate police security is available at the spot,” she said.