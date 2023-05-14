4-wicket victory for Dashmesh academy

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 13

Dashmesh Cricket Academy (DCA) defeated Sunrise Cricket Academy by four wickets in the 3rd Krishna Devi North Zone Cricket Memorial Tournament.

Batting first, Sunrise Cricket Academy posted 223 runs before getting all out in 38.3 overs. Mridul (54), Jashan Beniwal (32), Sohail (32) and Adhiraj Singh (28) remained main scorers for the side. Navpreet Singh claimed two wickets, while Shresht Duggal, Anshul Sharma, Tatnesh Srivas and Deepak Dhaliwal took one wicket each.

In reply, Dashmesh Cricket Academy posted 226/6 in 42.3 overs. Nilay (87) remained the top scorer for the side, while Keshav Arora (45) and Mohammed Sharif (28) were other scorers. Sahil Kumar, Adhiraj Singh, Nitesh, Sohail and Laksh Chawla claimed one wicket each.