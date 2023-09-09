4-year-old girl dies in mishap

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A four-year-old girl died after she was hit by an e-rickshaw. A woman reported that an e-rickshaw driven by Gurcharan, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, hit her daughter named Aditi near the Mauli Jagran chowk. The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors declared her brought dead. A case was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. The suspect was arrested and released on bail. TNS

Bid to break open ATM

Chandigarh: An unidentified person has been booked for trying to break open an ATM in a bid to steal cash. Complainant Satish Kumar reported that someone tried to break open the Kotak Mahindra Bank ATM in the Sector 11 market. TNS

Power supply to be affected

Zirakpur: Due to some urgent maintenance work on September 9, the power supply will remain affected from 10 am to 5 pm in the VIP Road, Lohgarh, Swastik Vihar, the Patiala Road, the Shiva Enclave, Shivalik Vihar, the AKS-Colony, the Bhabat Area, the Peer Muchalla Area, the DPS School Road, the Kishanpura Peer Muchalla Road, the Vill Peer Muchalla Preet Colony, the Oxford Street, the Windcross Society area near the tehsil road, Bishanpura, the Sukhna Colony and the Chandigarh Enclave. TNS

Kids screened for eye ailments

Mohali: Around 300 children were screened for refractive errors and other eye ailments during a free check-up camp organised by the National Association for Blind (NAB) at Government Senior Secondary Smart School in Tira here.

Gold stolen from jewellery shop

Chandigarh: A worker employed at a jewellery store has been booked for reportedly stealing 400 gm of gold. The suspect was identified as Sanjeet Mandal. In a complaint to the police, Manish Bansal alleged that the suspect escaped after stealing gold from his shop at Mani Majra. A case has been registered. TNS

House burgled in Sec 38 (West)

Chandigarh: A burglary was reported from a house in Sector 38 (West). Complainant Murari Lal reported that gold and silver jewellery worth several lakhs, Rs 1 lakh in cash and other valuables were stolen from his house between September 1 and 4. A case has been registered. TNS

