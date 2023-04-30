4 years on, Panchkula resident acquitted of robbery charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

Chetesh Gupta, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Chandigarh, has acquitted Rahul, alias Voda, a resident of a Panchkula village, in a robbery case after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

The police had registered a case in this regard on November 19, 2018 at the Sector 36 police station, Chandigarh, on the complaint of a person, Arshad, who is working as a cylinder supplier with a gas agency.

Arshad told the police that he, along with his uncle, reached Sector 52, Chandigarh, on November 19, 2018. Two boys approached him and said they had booked a cylinder, but forgot the slip at their house.

They asked him to supply the gas cylinder at their residence. He followed them to check the slip. They took him inside a house. One of the boys caught his hands from behind while the other one caught hold of him from his neck and asked him to hand over his belongings, failing which he would be strangulated. When he raised the alarm, they slapped him and gave fist blows.

One of the boys took out the purse, containing an Aadhaar card, photograph and Rs 13,000, from his pocket. The duo fled from the spot, threatening to eliminate him if he disclosed the incident to anyone.

During investigation, the police arrested one of the accused. After the completion of investigation, a challan against the accused was presented in the court.

Finding a prima facie case for the commission of offence punishable under Section 394 read with Section 34 of the IPC, the accused was charge sheeted, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved that the accused robbed the complainant Arshad with the help of another person. The complainant’s Aadhaar card was also recovered from him.

Anchal Jain, counsel for the accused, argued that he was falsely implicated in the case. She said the complainant had not supported the case of the prosecution and denied the contents of the complaint.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused. The court said complainant Arshad, who lodged the complaint, failed to identify the accused in the court. He said he saw the accused for first time in the court. He also denied of filing the complaint and said his signatures were taken on blank papers.