4 years on, PO in snatching case nabbed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

The police have arrested proclaimed offender Monu Kumar of Sector 52 in a four-year-old snatching case.

Monu, 21, and two other juveniles were apprehended in the case registered at Sector 39 police station on September 30, 2019, under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code.

Monu did not appear before the court for trial, following which he was declared a proclaimed offender. Thereafter the court ordered to register an FIR against him.

The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody on April 6.

Copper wire stolen from Sec 32 waterworks

In his complaint to the police, Mauli Jagran resident Ashish Gupta reported that an unidentified person stole DC cable (cooper wire) from the waterworks in Sector 32 here on the night of April 6.

A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered in this regard at the Sector 34 police station.