4-yr-old knocked down by car, dies

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, November 2

A four-year-old boy died after being hit by a car in Peer Muchalla here today. The deceased was identified as Prince.

In a complaint to the police, Varinder Kumar, a resident of Ward No. 11, stated that his son was playing outside his house when a car hit him from behind. He said he took the boy to the Civil Hospital in Panchkula in a critical condition where doctors declared him dead.

The Dhakoli police have registered a case against the car driver and started an investigation into it.

