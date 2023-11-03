4-yr-old knocked down by car, dies

Zirakpur, November 2
A four-year-old boy died after being hit by a car in Peer Muchalla here today. The deceased was identified as Prince.
In a complaint to the police, Varinder Kumar, a resident of Ward No. 11, stated that his son was playing outside his house when a car hit him from behind. He said he took the boy to the Civil Hospital in Panchkula in a critical condition where doctors declared him dead.
The Dhakoli police have registered a case against the car driver and started an investigation into it.
