40 illegal structures removed near Chandigarh; 3 detained as encroachers protest

As many as 40 illegal structures, including 35 temporary shops and five concrete structures, were demolished during an anti-encroachment drive at Khuda Jassu here today.

A team of the Enforcement Wing of the UT Estate Office carried out the demolition drive, which started around 8 am and was completed around 3 pm.

According to officials, nearly 40 workers, and officials of the Enforcement Wing were engaged in the drive. Two JCB machines were pressed into service to demolish the illegal structures.

Officials said that the temporary shops had blocked the road, which frequently caused traffic jams on the road from the PGIMER to New Chandigarh. A large police force was deployed at the spot during the demolition, which was held under the supervision of the area tehsidar.

The encroachers opposed the drive and raised slogans against the Administration. The police also detained three people, including former village sarpanch Balwinder Singh, who were let off after completion of the drive. There was a long traffic jam on the road due to the drive and people had to face a lot of problems.

The Administration has taken this step under a campaign launched to make the entrances of the city encroachment-free.