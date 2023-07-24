Rs 40 lakh project to replace paver blocks begins

Chandigarh, July 23
The work to replace dilapidated paver blocks inside parks and blocks of Sector 45 C and D under Ward No. 34 of the Municipal Corporation has been initiated. Area councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi got the work started by getting it inaugurated by Utra Lath and Geeta Rai of Sector 45.
Gabi said the work would cost Rs 40 lakh. “The paver blocks are lying uprooted and broken at many places giving parks and localities a dirty look. Besides, water used to stagnate there. So, it was the need of the hour to replace these,” he said.
