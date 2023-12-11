40 VCs to attend ‘Viksit Bharat’ event at Raj Bhavan today

Chandigarh, December 10
An event named “Viksit Bharat@2047” is being organised at Punjab Raj Bhavan on Monday in which more than 40 vice chancellors of various universities, heads of Institutions and more than 300 principals will participate.
During the event, “Viksit Bharat@2047 Ideas Portal” will be launched by PM Narendra Modi virtually. After the national-level programme, the state event will commence.
This event will have discussions on empowered Indians, good governance and security and engaging youth for transformed India. KBS Sidhu, former Special Chief Secretary, Punjab, will moderate these sessions.
