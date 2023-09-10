400 attend ‘Rain in Our City’ workshop

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 9

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal inaugurated a one-day workshop on ‘Rain in Our City’ here today.

The workshop encompassed painting and photography competitions for both students and artists, attracting a participation of over 400 persons.

The Chief Secretary was impressed by the artwork of a physically challenged artist, Rahnuma, who had made a painting that centred around women’s empowerment using her feet. He commended Rahnuma’s work and extended his best wishes to her.

Kaushal participated in tree plantation as part of an initiative to promote environmental protection. He emphasised the significance of such events as platforms for students and artists to showcase their talents. He lauded the efforts of the Chairman of Haryana Power Utilities, PK Das, for organising such competitions earlier as well. Das said the workshop aimed at inspiring students to express themselves through art. He underscored the role of art in fostering sensitivity and serving as powerful means of expression.

The workshop was overseen by Das and attended by HSVP Chief Administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi and Panchkula DC Sushil Sarwan.

#Panchkula