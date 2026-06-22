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Home / Chandigarh / 403 challaned for wrong parking in Panchkula

403 challaned for wrong parking in Panchkula

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:50 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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The Panchkula police carried out a special campaign from June 15 to 21 to tackle the problem of illegal parking and issued 403 challans.

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The drive was launched to check illegal parking on roadsides, which often results in traffic jams.

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The traffic police also issued a formal advisory urging people not to park their vehicles on the roadside.

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To create awareness, the police also posted “no parking” signs at important and sensitive locations in the city.

The police said illegal parking on main roads and in busy markets often led to serious traffic bottlenecks.

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“This not only increases the risk of road accidents but also causes significant traffic problems for ordinary citizens,” said an official.

He appealed to drivers to park their vehicles only at designated parking spaces.

“Parking vehicles on roads, intersections and other public spaces is considered a direct violation of traffic rules, and the traffic police will continue to take strict action against such negligence by issuing on-the-spot fines in future,” he said.

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