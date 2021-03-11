Rs 40K, silver utensils stolen in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 5

Thieves targeted a locked house in Sector 7 here in broad daylight and took away Rs 40,000 and silver utensils worth several thousand rupees.

Mantosh Bhardwaj, a resident of Sector 19, Panchkula, in his complaint to the police, said his uncle Balwinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 7, had gone to Australia after locking the house. He said he received information that unidentified persons entered the house after breaking the windowpane and took away cash and silver utensils. He said he contacted his uncle on the phone. His uncle told him that he had kept Rs 40,000 in an almirah in the temple room of the house, besides silver utensils. He found the cash and utensils missing. He told the police that the final list of items missing from the house would be submitted by his uncle after his return from abroad. A case has been registered.

Recent incident

Recently, a retired Additional Commissioner of Income Tax was attacked by an unknown person in broad daylight in Sector 7 after forcibly entering the house. The accused is still at large.