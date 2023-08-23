40th Annual Founder's Day held commemorated

Tribune News Service

AKSIPS-45 SMART SCHOOL, CHD

The school commemorated the 40th Annual Founder's Day with great verve and reverence. During the fortnight long celebration, various competitions were organized, wherein students showcased their talent in arts, music, drama and graphic designing. The array of activities included solo dance, singing, paper quilling, cut to create and Clay modelling. Senior students showcased their aesthetic sense and finesse through activities like Rangoli making, tattoo and Mehndi making. The grand finale of the celebration was yet another day filled with festivity where the winners of the competitions were awarded while students paid a tribute to the founder director Ms. Ajit karam singh. Children enthralled the audience through melodious songs and scintillating dance performances.

PML SD Public School, Sec 32-C, Chd

Teej was celebrated with great fervor and gaiety at PML S D Public School, Sector 32C, Chandigarh. In the school, various activities were organized on campus including Rangoli making, Mehandi, No fire cooking and poster making. Students actively participated in all the activities. Prizes were given to the students who performed exceptionally. Principal Ms. Monica Sharma appreciated the efforts of the students and encouraged them to continue making efforts. The festivities culminated with a sumptuous lunch served to the staff.

Sri Guru Harkrishan, Sec 40-C

Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School Sector 40-C, Chandigarh conducted the Investiture Ceremony and Installation Ceremony of the newly elected office bearers for the session 2023 -24. The ceremony started with the march past by main cabinet members and house cabinet members of four houses followed by oath taking ceremony where they pledged to carry out all the duties with sincerity, devotion and efficiency.

GMHS, Vikas Nagar

GMHS Vikas Nagar Chandigarh celebrated Green Rakhi at its campus to motivate the students to take care the nature as its siblings. Students of the school tied rakhis to plants and trees. They put tilak and rice on the trees and plants. Students from all classes alsomade colourful rakhis.

Shishu Niketan Public School, P’kula

The festival of Teej was celebrated with great pomp and show by the bantlings of Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 5, Panchkula. The traditional colourful costumes of students enhanced the charm and mood of the celebrations. Children enthralled everyone with their captivating dance performances. The entire junior wing was decorated with swings and flowers which was cherry on the cake for the event.