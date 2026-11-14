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Home / Chandigarh / 417 Panchkula govt schools hold parent-teacher meetings, focus on curbing students' screen time

417 Panchkula govt schools hold parent-teacher meetings, focus on curbing students' screen time

Parents of students from Balvatika to Class VIII advised to regulate mobile use, establish daily routines and encourage reading and outdoor activities

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:47 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Parents of students from Balvatika to Class 8 were sensitised about limiting children’s mobile phone use, reducing screen time and establishing healthy daily routines during parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) held across all 417 government schools in Panchkula district on Saturday.

The meetings, organised during the first two hours of school, focused on students’ academic progress, learning levels, behavioural patterns and overall development, besides strengthening coordination between parents and teachers.

Teachers discussed each child’s academic achievements and areas requiring improvement with parents. The discussions also covered discipline, moral values, personal hygiene and personality development.

Parents were advised to regulate children’s use of mobile phones and other digital devices and ensure that excessive screen time did not come at the cost of studies, outdoor games and creative activities.

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The meetings also highlighted the importance of maintaining a structured daily routine, including fixed timings for sleeping, waking up, studying, playing and eating. Parents were encouraged to provide children with a positive learning environment at home and develop regular reading habits.

District Elementary Education Officer Suman Chaudhary said PTMs were not merely a platform to review academic performance but also an opportunity to bring positive changes in children’s behaviour, lifestyle and overall development. Close coordination between schools and parents was essential for making education more effective, she added.

District Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) Coordinator Asinder Kumar said a supportive learning environment at home was equally important for developing children’s basic reading, writing and numeracy skills.

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He said, on the directions of the Additional Deputy Commissioner, PTMs would now be held on the first Saturday of every month to ensure regular parental participation in children’s education.

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