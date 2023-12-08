 42 children participate in development camp : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 7

On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a camp was organised at the District Early Intervention Centre in the Sector 6 Civil Hospital today. The camp was held under the National Child Health Programme under the leadership of Civil Surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar.

The fact that developmental delays affect about 10 per cent of the children in the country was highlighted at the camp, which was attended by 42 children and their parents.

The camp emphasised proactive efforts to identify and address the delays to ensure that the full potential of each child is realised. Parents were encouraged to be actively involved in their child's developmental journey while working closely with the health team. Under this programme, efforts are being made to correct the speech defects and other developmental problems of children facing development-related problems.

Apart from the development of children, the camp aims to teach the parents how they could help in their child’s development through intervention programmes.

#Panchkula


