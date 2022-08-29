42 contract coronavirus in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: City witnessed 42 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday. As many as 60 patients were cured of the disease. — TNS

17 cases in Mohali

Mohali: Seventeen persons tested positive for Covid in the district during the past 24 hours. There was no fresh fatality and the active caseload jumped to 306. — TNS

13 test positive inPanchkula

Panchkula: The district reported 13 new cases of Covid during the past 24 hours, while 37 patients were cured of the disease. There are 115 active cases in the district.