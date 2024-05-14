42 plaints made through cVIGIL resolved: ADEO

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 13

Additional District Election Officer Viraj S Tidke said that a 24x7 complaint monitoring cell has been set up by the District Administration, where the complaints received through various means of communication (cVIGIL or toll-free number 1950) regarding violations of the Model Code of Conduct are dealt with in a timely manner.

He said that so far, the complaint cell has received 66 complaints through the C Vigil app developed by the Election Commission of India (ECI). He said 23 complaints were dropped due to various reasons and the remaining 42 complaints were found corrected and disposed of within the 100-minute time limit set by the Election Commission. He said one complaint was under progress.

He said, “Whenever a complaint is received on the cVIGIL app, the flying squad teams are assigned within five minutes. After this, the team has to reach the spot within 15 minutes. After investigating the complaint within 30 minutes, the report is sent to the Assistant Returning Officer of the constituency for further action. The ARO has to act on the complaint within the next 50 minutes. In this way, the complaint is settled in 100 minutes.”

The Additional District Election Officer also said the average time taken to resolve these complaints was 43.26 minutes. He said that the District Administration is strictly implementing the Model Code of Conduct to conduct the General Election in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali