DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / 43 challanned as Chandigarh MC launches sanitation drive

43 challanned as Chandigarh MC launches sanitation drive

Special attention was given to Garbage Vulnerable Points, where the MC sanitary inspectors opened garbage bags to trace ownership
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:26 AM Apr 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taking a step toward enhancing the city’s cleanliness and waste management system, Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar today launched a comprehensive Sanitation Challan Drive.

Dedicated teams of the Municipal Corporation (MC) have been actively monitoring public spaces, commercial establishments and residential areas to identify and penalise violations of sanitation norms.

The Commissioner also emphasised that the initiative was aimed at instilling a stronger sense of civic responsibility among residents and business owners, urging them to contribute proactively towards maintaining the city’s hygiene.

Advertisement

As part of today’s drive, 43 challans were issued, including 14 on-the-spot penalties to individuals caught throwing waste in public areas.

Special attention was given to Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs), where the civic body’s sanitary inspectors opened garbage bags to trace ownership. Kumar reiterated that such enforcement drives will be conducted regularly and that stricter actions will be implemented to ensure the highest standards of sanitation in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner Sumit Sihag visited the Sector 22 market near Kiran Cinema and also directed to remove encroachments in the area. The enforcement team also impounded a car and 22 challans were issued.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper