43 challanned as Chandigarh MC launches sanitation drive

Taking a step toward enhancing the city’s cleanliness and waste management system, Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar today launched a comprehensive Sanitation Challan Drive.

Dedicated teams of the Municipal Corporation (MC) have been actively monitoring public spaces, commercial establishments and residential areas to identify and penalise violations of sanitation norms.

The Commissioner also emphasised that the initiative was aimed at instilling a stronger sense of civic responsibility among residents and business owners, urging them to contribute proactively towards maintaining the city’s hygiene.

As part of today’s drive, 43 challans were issued, including 14 on-the-spot penalties to individuals caught throwing waste in public areas.

Special attention was given to Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs), where the civic body’s sanitary inspectors opened garbage bags to trace ownership. Kumar reiterated that such enforcement drives will be conducted regularly and that stricter actions will be implemented to ensure the highest standards of sanitation in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner Sumit Sihag visited the Sector 22 market near Kiran Cinema and also directed to remove encroachments in the area. The enforcement team also impounded a car and 22 challans were issued.