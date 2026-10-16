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Home / Chandigarh / 43 firecracker licences issued in Mohali district

43 firecracker licences issued in Mohali district

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:46 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The administration received a total of 2,118 applications for 43 temporary licences across the district.
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The committee constituted to issue 43 provisional licences to the people who applied for sale of firecrackers in Mohali district, held a draw to issue licences in the District Administrative Complex, Sector 76, on Thursday.

The administration received a total of 2,118 applications for 43 temporary licences across the district, out of which 2,097 were found valid. 1,910 applications were received for 18 licences for sale of firecrackers in Mohali and Banur. 31 applications were received for 7 licences for sale of firecrackers in Kharar and Kurali.

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No application was received for Nayagaon, so the draw was not held. 162 applications were received for 6 licences for Dera Bassi. Apart from this, 15 applications were received for 12 licences for sale of firecrackers in Lalru and Zirakpur. As only 8 applications were received for 8 licences for Zirakpur, no draw was held. Only 15 places have been designated for the sale of firecrackers in the district.

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