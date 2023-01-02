43 incidents of quarrel keep Chandigarh cops on toes on New Year’s Eve

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

Incidents of quarrel kept the UT police on toes on the New Year’s Eve. The city reported 43 incidents of quarrel where cops had to be rushed.

The police said PCR vehicles were dispatched to 194 spots on the New Year’s Eve, including 43 for quarrels. The city also witnessed 28 road accidents.

The police said the PCR also attended 11 spots on the complaint of nuisance, including two for bursting firecrackers. Meanwhile, a fire incident and 111 miscellaneous spots were attended by PCR teams.