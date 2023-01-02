43 incidents of quarrel keep Chandigarh cops on toes on New Year’s Eve

Chandigarh, January 1
Incidents of quarrel kept the UT police on toes on the New Year’s Eve. The city reported 43 incidents of quarrel where cops had to be rushed.
The police said PCR vehicles were dispatched to 194 spots on the New Year’s Eve, including 43 for quarrels. The city also witnessed 28 road accidents.
The police said the PCR also attended 11 spots on the complaint of nuisance, including two for bursting firecrackers. Meanwhile, a fire incident and 111 miscellaneous spots were attended by PCR teams.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...