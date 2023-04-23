44 Squadron of IAF celebrates diamond jubilee

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

The Indian Air Force’s sole IL-76 unit, No. 44 Squadron, tasked with providing heavy airlift support to the armed forces, is celebrating its diamond jubilee this year in Chandigarh, with several events being organised to mark the occasion. The diamond jubilee was due in 2021, but it had to be postponed due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The Squadron was raised on April 6, 1961 and equipped with the AN-12 aircraft. It operated the AN-12 till 1985. In March 1985, it brought the IL-76 strategic freighter aircraft to India from the erstwhile Soviet Union, which was formally inducted into the IAF in June 1985. The aircraft continues to be in service today.

Going by the sobriquet, “The Harbinger of Strategic Airlift in the IAF,” the Squadron has been a part of all major military and disaster relief operations.