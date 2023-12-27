440 students take part in state-level art festival

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 26

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula, Varsha Khanagwal, inaugurated a state-level art festival at the Atma Auditorium in Jainendra School here today.

Khanagwal said the Education Department of Panchkula was performing well in every field, adding that the festival was being organised by the department for the all-round development of the students.

District project officer Kamlesh Chauhan said a total of 440 students - 20 from each of the state's 22 districts - would be performing in 10 genres of dance, drama, music, art and craft at the two-day festival.

The prize distribution ceremony would be held on December 27.

Chauhan said 20 participants — one boy and one girl in each category — from this competition would be selected to compete at the national-level festival.

