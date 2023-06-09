45 encroachers issued challans in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 8

The Mohali Municipal Corporation today issued challans to encroachers in the market areas, on footpaths and fined owners of shops, institutions and eateries for using banned plastic items, creating unhygienic conditions and littering.

The drive was initiated on the directions of Municipal Commissioner. Civic body officials’ challaned 45 encroachers in the market areas and on footpaths in Phase 7, 9 and 3B2 and Sector 68 and Sector 69.

The sanitation wing issued 100 challans to different institutions, shops in Phase 6, 7, 9, 10 and 3B2 and Sector 67 and 68 for using banned plastics items, creating unhygienic condition and littering.

Officials of the civic body said the drive would continue in the future too.