450 cops to be deployed for I-Day in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 13

In view of the security for the Independence Day celebrations, temporary police checkposts have been set up around the parade ground. Additionally, nine permanent border checkposts in the district will intensify monitoring.

These police checkpoints will carry out thorough checks of individuals and vehicles. To ensure security during the Independence Day celebrations, a total of 450 police personnel have been assigned various duties. A special anti-sabotage team will inspect the area around the celebration venue.

Sumer Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, has imposed Section 144, CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) in a 1-kilometer radius around the parade ground, Sector 5, Panchkula, which prohibits the gathering of five or more individuals, along with weapons such as sticks, swords, axes, etc, from 7 pm on August 14 to 1 pm on August 15. This step has been taken to maintain law and order and to prevent any potential disturbances.

A joint operation by the tricity police is underway, under which all hotels, cafes, restaurants and similar places are being checked. Hotel owners are being instructed to report suspicious individuals.

The traffic police have issued a traffic advisory. Owing to the VIP movement during the Independence Day parade on August 15, certain routes will be affected. People are advised to take alternative roads.

