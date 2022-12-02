450 special students attend sports meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities, Sector 31, organised its annual sports meet here today. Events, including relay race, table tennis, badminton, shot put, 25m walk, 100m race, others were organised. As many as 450 special students took part in the event. The winners will be awarded on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which is observed on December 3. Earlier, Nitika Pawar, Secretary, Social Welfare, inaugurated the meet.