450 students get uniforms, stationery from Kataria

UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria today distributed educational material to needy and meritorious school students during a function “Shaksharta” organised by the Bharat Vikas Parishad Charitable Trust, Chandigarh. On the occasion, around 450 underprivileged students were provided with school uniforms, bags, stationery and other study material.

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Addressing the gathering, the Administrator said that providing educational support to children is not merely an act of charity, but a powerful and visionary initiative towards nation building.He appreciated the consistent improvement in the performance of government schools in Chandigarh. He further stated that the Chandigarh Administration was planning structured career counselling initiatives and mobilising support from industrialists and other stakeholders to provide financial assistance and higher education opportunities to deserving students.

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The Administrator lauded Bharat Vikas Parishad’s decision to earmark Rs 25 lakh during 2026-27 for the support of meritorious students. Under the initiative, deserving students of Classes IX, XI and XII securing over 90 percent marks will receive help-books, annual scholarships of Rs 5,000 and personality development support.

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Appreciating the parishad’s contribution in the fields of education, healthcare and social service since 1987, the Administrator noted that its literacy project had benefited more than 22,000 students over the years.