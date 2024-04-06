Rs 458 cr spent, depts sit on utilisation certificates

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, April 5

Even after use of grants for allocated projects, various departments are yet to submit utilisation certificates for works worth nearly Rs 458 crore to the UT Administration for financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23, points out an audit report.

The Principal Director of Audit (Central), Chandigarh, carried out an inspection of the office of UT Finance Secretary for the period 2021-22 and 2022-23. The office has been functioning as administrative head of various departments such as vigilance, transport, police, housing, industries, health, etc, and issues grant-in-aid to various autonomous bodies, including Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana; Municipal Corporation (MC), UT; and Right to Service Commission, Chandigarh.

During a survey of the accounts with respect to grant-in-aid released by the Chandigarh Administration to the MC and the PAU from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, it was noticed that utilisation certificates amounting to Rs 175.76 crore were awaited from the grantee departments even after the closing of the financial year. According to the inspection report, grant-in-aid of Rs 550 crore was released to the MC, against which utilisation certificates amounting to Rs 175.56 crore were awaited. Similarly, grant-in-aid of Rs 20 lakh was released to the PAU and the utilisation certificates for the same were awaited.

On being pointed out, the department stated that a reply would be submitted in due course of time after response from the branches concerned.

During the scrutiny of records for 2021-22 of the Finance Department, it was noticed that utilisation certificates amounting to Rs 282.20 crore were awaited from the grantee departments even two months after the utilisation of grants. In violation of the norms, the Chandigarh Administration had granted sanctions to the grantees without obtaining utilisation certificates for the period 2018-21.

As per the report, the department awaited utilisation certificates (UCs) amounting to Rs 2 crore for 2021-22 from the Swatch Bharat Mission (MC) branch, whereas UCs amounting to Rs 2.86 crore were pending for 2018-21. Also, UCs amounting to Rs 280 crore were awaited from the MC for 2021-22 and that of Rs 112 crore for 2018-21. Similarly, UCs amounting to Rs 20 lakh were awaited from the PAU for 2021-22.

After having been pointed out in the audit, the department further informed the departments concerned.

Non-surrender of unspent funds worth Rs 3.69 crore

As per rules, any portion of the grant, which remains unspent/unutilised, shall be surrendered by the corporation to the Administration. During an inspection of the record, it was noticed that Rs 56.18 crore was issued as grant-in-aid under Smart City Project, of which Rs 3.69 crore remained unspent as on March 31, 2023. However, the unutilised amount was not surrendered to the grantor, i.e. Finance Secretary.

MC yet to give papers for Rs 175 crore

