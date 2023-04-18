459 challaned for flouting number plate norms in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 17

The district police have challaned as many as 459 vehicle owners for flouting registration plate norms.

DCP (Security, Law and Order) Nikita Khattar said a special campaign was launched from April 10 to 16 against traffic violators.

She said various police stations, including Traffic City and Surajpur, put up barricades at various places in the district to monitor vehicles without number plates.

Of 459 vehicles challaned under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, 191 were for not bearing number plates and 268 for not having high security registration plates (HSRPs) .

Besides, 45 vehicles were found without the HSRP on the CCTV and challans were sent to their homes in Panchkula, she added.