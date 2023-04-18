459 challaned for flouting number plate norms in Panchkula

Panchkula, April 17
The district police have challaned as many as 459 vehicle owners for flouting registration plate norms.
DCP (Security, Law and Order) Nikita Khattar said a special campaign was launched from April 10 to 16 against traffic violators.
She said various police stations, including Traffic City and Surajpur, put up barricades at various places in the district to monitor vehicles without number plates.
Of 459 vehicles challaned under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, 191 were for not bearing number plates and 268 for not having high security registration plates (HSRPs) .
Besides, 45 vehicles were found without the HSRP on the CCTV and challans were sent to their homes in Panchkula, she added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect