46°C, mercury at 2-decade high in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

The city has continued to reel under extreme heat for many days. The UT recorded the hottest day ever as the maximum temperature touched 46.0 °C today. The daytime temperature was 5.9 °C above normal, according to the Meteorological Department. There was a rise of 1.0 °C in the average maximum temperature in the past 24 hours.

Today was the highest maximum temperature ever recorded in the city. The second highest maximum temperature for the month of May was recorded at 44.5°C on May 17, the third highest maximum temperature for this month was recorded at 44.4°C on May 15, 1970, the fourth highest (44.3°C) on May 26, 1969, and the fifth highest (44.2°C) on May 18, 1970.

The second highest ever maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 45.1°C on June 1, 2012, and the third highest at 45°C on June 5, 2017. Besides today, the fourth highest temperature of 44.5 °C was recorded on June 6, 2022.

The day also witnessed the highest temperature ever recorded at the Chandigarh airport. The airport today sizzled at 46.7°C, and the second highest maximum temperature was recorded at 46.5°C in 1988. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 26.5 °C today, which was a 0.8 °C notch departure from normal.

