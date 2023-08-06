461 complaints disposed of at Samvedna Camp

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 5

A Samvedna Camp, an integrated grievance redress mechanism, was organised at all police stations/units and the Traffic Lines, Sector 29, Chandigarh, to check the status of cases, complaints and traffic challans from 10 am to 2 pm.

During the campaign, a total of 393 persons visited the police stations and units and the Traffic Lines. A total of 461 complaints were disposed of during the camp.

The objective of these schemes is to provide easily accessible and speedy machinery for the redress of grievances of the general public as well as to bring about transparency and accountability in police functioning. The implementation of these directives on a sustained basis would go a long way in creating confidence in the public.

The SDPOs and DSPs concerned personally supervised the campaign. The SDPOs of each subdivision also reviewed the process personally by spending adequate time at the police stations of their respective subdivision. The facts of complaints were discussed with the complainants.

During these meetings, a healthy interaction was held between the police and the public. The residents’ problems were discussed and instructions regarding these passed on to the police officials/beat staff concerned to comply with accordingly.

The Samvedna Camp was started on April 15 with the initiative of Praveer Ranjan, Director General of Police, Chandigarh, to dispose of the complaints and redress the grievances of the general public.