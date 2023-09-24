47 get property tax data errors rectified

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 23

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation organised a property tax data correction camp for residents of Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), Sector 4, here today.

The camp, which was held at the community centre, saw 57 visitors. While 47 corrections were made on the spot, 10 persons had come for queries.

The camp for the MDC, Sector 5, will be held at the community centre in the area from 10 am to 4 pm tomorrow.

MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta said residents could get IDs related to property tax corrected, deposit the levy, get corrections for double ID and get other errors rectified at the camp. He urged the applicants to visit the camp with relevant documents so as to avoid inconvenience.

A rebate of 15% will be given to those who self-certify their property. The self-certification has to be done on the NDC portal by September 30.

