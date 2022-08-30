Mohali: 47-year-old falls off 14th floor at Balongi, dies

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 29

A 47-year-old man died after falling off the 14th floor of an under-construction building at Balongi here this afternoon. The deceased, identified as Yogesh Kumar, had gone to see a flat in the ATS housing society for purchase. He went to the balcony to smoke when his foot allegedly slipped and he fell down.

The police said the victim was employed in the sales department of a pharmaceutical firm. The police have initiated action under Section 174 of the CrPC. Balongi SHO Parivinkal Grewal said the police sent the body to mortuary.

On November 17 last year, 42-year-old cop Ajay Kumar had died after falling off the 25th floor of the ATS towers in Mohali. The cop was a resident of Kharar and had gone there for some work. On August 11, Delhi resident Navjot Singh had fallen into the basement through the elevator shaft during a music video shoot at a building in Balongi.

#Mohali