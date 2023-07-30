48 PIS trainees rushed to hospital after lizard scare

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 29

Around 48 trainees of the Punjab Institute of Sports (PIS) here were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Phase 6 after a few of them complained of vomiting following breakfast this morning. There was panic as news spread that a dead lizard had been found in the porridge served to a batch of trainees in the morning. A few trainees claimed that the workers hurriedly threw the cooked food items though it remains a matter of investigation.

A team of doctors attended to the trainees who were kept under observation for hours at the hospital. The Mohali Civil Surgeon, Dr Mahesh Ahuja, said, “As many as 48 children were kept under observation and discharged by the evening. In the morning, three children complained of vomiting at a sports complex in Sector 63. A child had seen a dead lizard in the food after which panic spread. The children might have panicked and vomited. Lizards are non-poisonous.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has ordered an inquiry and sought the action report within three days. Hayer has asked the Special Chief Secretary (Sports) to investigate the matter. He said if a lapse came to the fore in this case, the culprits would not be spared.

Mohali Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi and district BJP president Sanjiv Vashisht have demanded a strict action against the mess contractor and the warden. "The contractor threw the cooked food so that sampling could not be done. He is playing with the lives of innocent children. It is sad the Sports Minister or the Health Minister did not consider it appropriate to come here. There have been complaints against this contractor about food before but why no action has been taken against him is also a subject of investigation,” said Bedi.

Minister warned contractor in Jan

There have been complaints about the "substandard quality of food" being served by the contractor at the PIS earlier also. Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Director (Sports) Amit Talwar had conducted a surprise inspection on January 28 and found the food was below the standards. Hayer had told the contractor that if this happened again, the contract would be cancelled.

Warden confirms reptile in porridge

Later, the hostel warden informed mediapersons that a lizard was found in the porridge and children were stopped from having it. It was reportedly found that the workers hurriedly threw the porridge and prepared fresh food. The mess has been sealed. A team of Health Department visited the spot. TNS

