49 get inked at home in Mohali

Mohali, May 28

As many as 49 voters exercised their franchise from home in Mohali under the facilitation provided by the ECI to aged and PwD (person with disability) voters for the Lok Sabha elections.

ARO-cum-SDM Deepankar Garg said, “Before voting, our teams visited the houses of the aged voters (85 years and above) and PwD electorates to get their consent to opt for the vote from home facility.”

He said yesterday, the teams were sent to the voters who had registered themselves under the Absentee Voters in the category of senior citizens and PwD. As many as 49 voters cast their votes from home, he said, while adding that out of these, 37 were elderly and 12 PwDs.

