49-year-old man suffers 17% hearing loss after slap; court orders Rs 20,000 compensation

A local court has ordered Iftekar Ahmed to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation to a Mohd Hassin Kureshi (49), a resident of Daria village, Chandigarh, who lost 17 per cent hearing capacity after the accused slapped him in a police station.

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The police registered an FIR on April 12, 2025, at Industrial Area Police Station against Iftekar Ahmed on a complaint by Kureshi.

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He reported that on March 3, 2025, he, along with accused Iftekar, had gone to Police Post Dariya regarding some case, where the accused slapped him on his left ear, because of which he lost his hearing to some extent. The complainant was medically examined at Civil Hospital, Mani Majra, and was referred to the ENT Department at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

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On April 8, 2025, the final medical opinion was received, which classified the injury as “grievous in nature,” and the ENT Department subsequently assessed the complainant’s permanent hearing disability at 17 per cent. Following the medical confirmation of grievous hurt, an FIR was registered.

The accused was arrested, and after completion of other necessary formalities of the investigation, a final report was prepared and presented before the court.

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The court framed charges against the accused for the offence punishable under Section 117(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The public prosecutor said that the prosecution proved the charges against the accused. After hearing the arguments, the court said that the complainant had clearly stated that the accused slapped him in Police Post Dariya and, because of the injury, he lost his hearing.

A report by a doctor shows that the complainant lost 17 per cent hearing due to the alleged slap. The accused is accordingly held guilty and convicted for having committed the offence under Section 117(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023. The court ordered the convict to be released on probation and directed him to pay Rs 20,000 to the complainant, Mohammad Hassin Kureshi, as compensation.