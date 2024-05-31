4K cops to be deployed on polling day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the UT police for polling on June 1. Around 4,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure peaceful voting.

These personnel include 16 DSPs, 16 SHOs, 29 inspectors, 14 police post in-charge and staff of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). They will be deployed at polling stations and 38 inter-state border checkpoints.

The police said a total of 56 reserves and 32 patrol parties had also been constituted to keep a close watch and maintain peace during polling.

Their duties will start at 8 am on May 31 and continue till the polling process concludes on June 1.

Inter-state border nakas have been operational round the clock since May 20, said a police official.

Adequate law and order arrangements have been made at the polling stations and the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26, where the EVMs will be kept in a strong room and counting will take place on June 4.

During a brief today, City SSP Kanwardeep Kaur asked the personnel to be extra vigilant.

