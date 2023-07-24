Rs 4L relief each for 3 disaster victims' kin

Panchkula, July 23
The district administration has provided a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of three persons who died after mountain debris fell on them at Shiv Lotia Mandir Marg near Pinjore on July 10.
A financial aid of Rs 8 lakh was provided to Dhanwanti, mother of deceased Nandi, alias Akash, and Priya. Pooja, the mother of deceased Karthik, was provided an aid of Rs 4 lakh. The tragic incident had occurred during heavy rains. The victims were buried under the debris of a mountain. While Akash and Karthik were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead, Priya had succumbed to her injuries on the spot.
