Rs 4L relief for kin of deceased

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, has granted ex gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of deceased Ravi, who died by electrocution, and Dinesh, who was killed when a tree fell on an e- rickshaw. Both incidents took place on Saturday. TNS

Man held for attacking woman

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 32-year-man on the charge of attacking a woman. Jagjit Singh of Khuda Ali Sher alleged Sandeep Kumar attacked his wife with a digging tool. The suspect was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

1 arrested for house trespass

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a person for house trespass. The accused has been identified as Sanjeev, a native of Khurtara Meergunj village in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh and presently residing in Kharag Mangoli in Panchkula. Complainant Satish, a resident of Gandhi Colony in Mansa Devi Complex, alleged that a group of 8-10 boys brandishing knives, swords and sticks entered his house and attacked family members. He said one of the accused, Gaurav, stabbed him in stomach with a knife and later all the accused eloped from the site. A case under Sections 148, 149, 324, 452 and 506 of the IPC was registered against the accused at the Mansa Devi Complex police station. TNS

One more held in theft case

Panchkula: The police on Monday arrested the third accused in the case of damage to household property and theft. The accused has been identified as Muskan Pandey, a resident of Indira Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula. The victim in his complaint to the police said a group of men and women had entered his house on December 28, 2022 evening and ransacked the place. They also stole cylinders and money etc. from the house, he alleged. He said the accused had threatened him of dire consequences and also dumped household goods in a nearby drain. A case under Sections 148, 149, 380, 454, 427, 506 and 34, IPC, was registered against the accused at the Sector 14 police station. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.

